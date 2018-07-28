Massive wildfires scorching California

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A deadly California wildfire has doubled in size since Friday. The Carr Fire is now the size of 80,906 acres. A woman and two young children went missing when the wildfire roared through the city of Redding and forced thousands to seek shelter.

The rapidly growing fire is being fueled by soaring temperatures, strong winds, dry air, and heavy vegetation. Firefighters in northern California said the fire is only 5% contained. Two people have died.

Jeremy Stoke, a fire inspector with the Redding Fire Department, died Thursday, the Redding firefighters union said.

“Jeremy died while battling the Carr Fire,” the union posted on Twitter. “We ask for your thoughts and prayers for his family and the RFD as we process this tragic loss.”

A private-hire bulldozer operator, who was not identified, also died Thursday while battling the fire.

The fire has destroyed 500 structures.

Family members are now searching for Melody Bledsoe and her great-grandchildren, 5-year-old Emily and 4-year-old James, in area shelters and hospitals, hoping they’re among the 38,000 people who have fled the danger in Shasta County, the children’s aunt, Shelley Hoskison, said.

The blaze is continuing its chaotic path Saturday west of Redding, prompting more evacuations.

More than 3,410 fire personnel are battling the blaze with more than 300 engines and 17 helicopters, Cal Fire reported.