Missouri inmate gets additional prison time for 2013 escape

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A man who fled from a Kansas prison and through Missouri will spend an additional 10 years in prison.

Allen Hurst is already serving 20 years in Missouri for the 2013 escape. He also has a term for burglary and theft in Kansas. His new sentence of 130 months in Leavenworth County will run consecutive to the other sentences.

Hurst and two other men escaped from the Lansing prison on May 10, 2013. Hurst and one of the other escapees, Scott Gilbert, stole a pickup truck and led officers on a 100 mph chase on Interstate 29 and along rural highways. During the chase, Gilbert fired at officers with a shotgun.

No one was hurt. Gilbert was sentenced to 128 years for the shooting and 10 years for the escape.