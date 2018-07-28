Moustakas traded to Brewers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Moose is loose.

The Kansas City Royals agreed to trade third baseman Mike Moustakas to the Milwaukee Brewers late Friday night. In exchange, the Royals will get minor league players Brett Phillips and Jorge Lopez.

Moustakas had been a long-time fan favorite in Kansas City, and set a single-season record for home runs last year with 38. As of Friday night, he had hit .249 with 20 homers and 62 RBIs over 98 games this season.

In March, Moustakas had agreed to a $5.5 million deal that included a $1 million buyout.

The Royals told MLB.com’s Jeffrey Flanagan that general manager Dayton Moore would not be able to comment until Saturday on the trade. The Royals did post a thank-you Tweet celebrating Moustakas late Friday night.