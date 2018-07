× Woman killed in KCMO homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman is dead after a reported knife attack on Kansas City’s east side.

KCPD officers say the woman was found dead at around 4:00am Saturday morning. The woman’s identity hasn’t been publicly released, and KCPD officers didn’t provide information about a potential suspect in the case.

If you can help solve this case, or other crimes in the Metro, call the CrimeStoppers TIPS Hotline 816-474-TIPS, or submit a tip online at KCCrimeStoppers.com.