Ambulance-stealing suspect shot by police

CHANUTE, Kan. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer involved shooting at the Chanute, Kansas Walmart following an ambulance chase.

The agency says a man was acting erratically at the store Saturday afternoon, and Chanute police requested an ambulance. After the ambulance arrived, investigators say he jumped inside, locked the doors, and stole it. At one point, an officer fired several shots towards the suspect and the ambulance.

Chanute police officers chased the ambulance until they were able to stop it. The man was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound, but the injuries were not serious. No local law enforcement officers were hurt in the incident.

The KBI will handle an investigation into what happened, and those findings will be turned over to local prosecutors.