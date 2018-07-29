× Attorneys set to make major announcement in Branson duck boat disaster Monday morning

Kansas City, Mo — A major announcement will be made Monday morning regarding the July 19th Branson, Missouri duck boat disaster.

There were 17 people killed when the duck boat they were on sank on Table Rock Lake. The news conference comes two days after the National Transportation Safety Board released an initial review of the digital video recording system on board the duck boat.

Trial attorney Robert J. Mongeluzzi and his team have successfully litigated duck boat wrongful death cases. The news conference is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and we will live stream the news conference on Facebook and at fox4kc.com.