Branson woman found guilty in 72-year-old man’s abandonment death

FORSYTH, Mo. — A woman faces life in prison for beating a 72-year-old Missouri man and leaving him bound in a vehicle, leading to his death.

40-year-old Brandy Shaddox, of Branson, was found guilty Friday of first-degree murder. Back in November 2015, 72-year-old Larry Adams, of Hollister, was found dead. An autopsy revealed Adams died of hypothermia. He was found in an abandoned car near Walnut Shade, about a 10 mile drive north of Branson.

Prosecutors said Shaddox planned the death and that following it, she continued to live in his house, use his vehicle, and make purchases with his credit cards.

Earlier this year, 54-year-old Mark Travis Bailey, of Highlandville, was sentenced to 20 years for second-degree murder in Adams’ death.

Bailey said in court he bought zip ties that were used to tie up Adams.