Child reported missing and endangered

WARSAW, Mo. — Missouri troopers have issued an Endangered Child Advisory for 4-year old Grayson Darnell.

Troopers say Sunday morning, Grayson Darnell was taken from his custodial grandparents by his non-custodial mother, Julie Darnell. Troopers say Julie Darnell is bipolar, and may also be on methamphetamines.

The two may be in a red 2006 Buick Lucerne with Missouri license plate MR7 U6E. It wasn’t immediately clear which way they headed.

If you see Grayson or Julie Darnell or their vehicle, call 911 immediately.

This is a developing story. You can depend on FOX4 for updates through the day at fox4kc.com and on our social media accounts.