Good Samaritan saves the day for Kansas City mom and kids

ROGERS, Ark. -- A mother from Kansas City made the trip to Northwest Arkansas to fulfill her twins dream of seeing a Penatonix concert, but when they got to the ticket gate that dream quickly went south.

Heather Hobbs and her twins-- Rhett and Riley -- had been looking forward to driving from Kansas City for the Pentatonix concert at the Walmart AMP for months.

"The whole point of the trip, the twins were so excited, we listened to Pentatonix for two hours in the car on the way down so we were ready," said Heather to KFSM.

She bought tickets on StubHub, but when their tickets were scanned they learned their tickets were for an event in Dallas, Texas, on a different day.

The amphitheater offered to sell them more tickets -- but it wasn't in their budget. After shedding a few tears, the trio began to walk away when a woman approached them and asked what was wrong.

Heather explained about the bogus tickets she bought and the woman and her two friends handed over their tickets and explained that the concert didn't mean that much to them.

"We all cried and we all hugged each other," Heather wrote on her Facebook. "They walked away and we were able to attend the concert."

The Walmart AMP is giving the anonymous strangers free tickets to any upcoming concert they choose.

Stubhub responded to Heather's Facebook posts saying it is working to resolve the issue.

That post has been shared more than 3,000 times.

Heather said this was a lesson in how a "random act of kindness changed everything."