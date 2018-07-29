Inmate will spend extra time in prison for stabbing another inmate

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — An inmate will spend nearly five extra years in prison for attacking another inmate with an ice pick-style weapon.

The attack took place in April 2016. Michael Singletary was sentenced Friday. He is being held at the federal prison hospital in Springfield, Missouri. He is listed as 6’4″, 250 pounds, and covered in tattoos.

During the attack, corrections officers intervened. Singletary stabbed the victim several times. The inmate did survive the attack.

Singletary’s attorney, Brad Musgrave, said the victim threatened Singletary days before the attack. Court documents reveal Singletary was recovering from knee surgery and the other inmate approached him threatening non-consensual sex with Singletary and his mother.

Musgrave’s client is serving a 12-year sentence from 2014 for obstruction of justice and being a felon in possession of a firearm in California.

Singletary has spent more than 30 years behind bars.

Assistant United States Attorney Patrick Carney said he struggled with the case since the victim was unsympathetic, but he felt like it was important that Singletary be given additional prison time to deter other prisoners from committing similar crimes.