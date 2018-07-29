× Joe’s Weather Blog: Drying and hot weather trends (SUN-7/29)

Good Sunday afternoon…the rain overnight and this morning was welcome for some…not nearly enough for many but it was needed for sure. Amounts ranged from a few hundredths to nearly 2″. Skies this afternoon are gradually clearing up but with all the clouds around temperatures are still in the 70s for many areas…and the day will feature below average temperatures (at least for highs) and today will be the 4th day in a row with highs below average…we’ll add more to that through Tuesday…and perhaps Wednesday…before we flip the switch on the more intense summer heat. Next weekend WILL be a hotter weekend.

Forecast:

Tonight: Fair skies with some scattered showers…perhaps some storms…although the main activity should be more towards the west of KC. Lows in the 60s

Monday: Partly cloudy and pleasantly mild for late July. There could be an isolated storm/shower out there but nothing overwhelming is expected. Highs in the 80-85° range.

Tuesday: Clouds and sunshine and delightful for the last day of the month with highs 880-85°. Our morning lows will be in the 50s!

Discussion:

Well beggars can’t be choosy and I’ve spent a LOT of time talking about and showing you the various drought maps that show severe>extreme drought conditions for many areas, including a good part of the KC Metro area…so the rain this morning…was a welcome addition to the weekend.

Totals estimated from doppler radar are pretty healthy…

You can see the 1st level green color…showing amounts estimated at 1/2″ or more…and there was certainly some of the on the northside of KC. KCI had decent .65″…and St Joe had…well not lot…,05″ at the airport there although there were some decent downpours around town.

Now look at the lightest blue and the next level blue…those are amounts mostly under 1/4″ or so. There are many who are under that regime…especially south of the I-70 corridor in the KC Metro area

My colleagues from Pleasant Hill had this tweet highlighting the rain…

Widespread rainfall was observed across much of the area over the past 24 hours. A few lucky locations managed over an inch of rain! pic.twitter.com/O7iHKyK3Xs — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) July 29, 2018

Nice bulls-eye area towards Linn Co, KS of over 2″!

Farther west on the KS side…there were some nice totals in parts of the state that needed some big rains…

Significant rains across most of the state last night! Garden City had another 2" (two day total over 5"!!!). Many drought impacted areas finally got most too! #kswx #drought pic.twitter.com/uss11gREAk — Kansas Mesonet (@ksmesonet) July 29, 2018

From here the focus over the next couple of days will be the nice weather. There may be some scattered activity out there tomorrow…although the chances may only be about 20% in the afternoon…but 80-85° highs in late July with decent deew points is nothing to complain about.

We start the transition WED>THU as more seasonable heat builds back in…then starting FRI>the following week…summer will make another stand. I think we’ve got some low>mid 90s coming back into the area for an extended stay and there may be some upside to that.

Onwards…

Yesterday I noticed the sunset and the late afternoon satellite pictures indicating some smoke moving through the atmosphere in the Plains. Sure enough…while watching the sunset, I noticed that there were some tell -tale signs of smoke infiltrating our skies.

As I look at he setting sun…I'm more convinced that we're seeing some smoke from these fires out west infiltrating our KC skies…JL https://t.co/mh03AcEzx4 — Fox 4 Weather KC (@fox4wx) July 29, 2018

Sort of a so-so #sunset in #KansasCity despite the smoke from the western wildfires coming through our skies…JL pic.twitter.com/XsWWFUECd0 — Fox 4 Weather KC (@fox4wx) July 29, 2018

The big fire out there…the Carr fire, named after the electrical plant near where it started, is huge…buring and area the size of Philadelphia according to media reports and is barely contained.

#CarrFire [update] northwest of Anderson (Shasta County) is now 89,194 acres and 5% contained. Evacuations and road closures in place. Unified Command: @CALFIRESHU and Whiskeytown National Park. https://t.co/QmhauhZj9m pic.twitter.com/rj1tdcaiZ5 — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 29, 2018

July 28 PM update from CalFire provides more specificity: At least 536 structures destroyed. This preliminary total – likely to be revised – places the #CarrFire in the Top 20 most destructive fires on record in #California. Another 117 structures damaged. Fire just 5% contained. pic.twitter.com/5SJBLJbMWK — Steve Bowen (@SteveBowenWx) July 29, 2018

It’s one of the worst fires in CA history…and that was as of a couple of days ago.

Six of the top 20 most destructive fires on record in #California have now occurred in the past nine months. #CarrFire pic.twitter.com/2lOcXqUA8S — Steve Bowen (@SteveBowenWx) July 28, 2018

#CarrFire [update] get the latest on the fire conditions and weather concerns for today. Stay tuned into verified sources for evacuations and road closures. pic.twitter.com/lXozgMEFge — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 29, 2018

Again only about 5-6% contained…not good.

Before being evacuated, my friend @ReallyRedding Skip Murphy shot this amazing footage of a #Firenado in Redding, CA. pic.twitter.com/CrfOO4nlcz — Craig Padilla (@CraigPadilla) July 27, 2018

This smoke should disperse with the change in the weather pattern her in the Plains…at least for several days.

Elsewhere there are still storms roaming around parts of the country creating tornadoes. You may have heard a myth that tornadoes can’t form over mountains…or hit a mountain. They can and do. Reed Timmer was out chasing in Wyoming yesterday and caught this in the mountains.

NEW: full evolution of large tornado on top of a mountain south of Douglas, Wyoming at around 4:00 pm Saturday afternoon! Captured during live coverage with @accuweather Thankfully this #tornado missed Douglas to the south and didn't hurt anyone. #wywx pic.twitter.com/jMZ0pB60wx — Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) July 29, 2018

and in Nebraska which has been the breeding ground for a lot of thunderstorm complexes over the past few days…there was this classic microburst caught on camera!

OK that’s it for today…assuming the weather is quiet I may take a couple of days off from the blog this week…especially Tuesday and Wednesday.

Our feature photo comes from John Fisher of a scene that many farmers in the region are dealing with…the drought and the dry terrain in the area.

His comment to the picture sort of says it…”This is one of our hay fields …ponds are dried up .. been selling cattle off .. pray for rain”

Joe