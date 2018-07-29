Legionella bacteria found in water supply of a Bronx hospital.

MORRIS PARK, N.Y. — Legionella bacteria was found in the water supply at Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx.

NYC Health + Hospitals released a statement saying the bacteria was found during required testing of their potable water supply.

The statement said,

“As part of our aggressive water monitoring program, our routine, required testing of our potable water supply found very low levels of Legionella bacteria at NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi. Per guidance from the New York State Department of Health, which regulates hospitals, we have taken steps to prevent any impact on our patients, staff, or visitors. Safety is always our highest priority.”

There are no reports of patients being affected with Legionnaires’ Disease at the hospital. The risk to patients, staff, and visitors is very low, and there is not a risk to the surrounding community.

In coordination with the New York State Health Department, aggressive, enhanced water treatment and ongoing monitoring are already underway. This includes steps to observe water restrictions, including using only bottled water, making packaged bath wipes available for daily hygiene, and installing new water filters on showers.