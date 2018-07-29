Legionella bacteria found in water supply of a Bronx hospital.

NYC Health + Hospitals released a statement saying the bacteria was found during required testing of their potable water supply.
The statement said,
“As part of our aggressive water monitoring program, our routine, required testing of our potable water supply found very low levels of Legionella bacteria at NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi. Per guidance from the New York State Department of Health, which regulates hospitals, we have taken steps to prevent any impact on our patients, staff, or visitors. Safety is always our highest priority.”
There are no reports of patients being affected with Legionnaires’ Disease at the hospital. The risk to patients, staff, and visitors is very low, and there is not a risk to the surrounding community.