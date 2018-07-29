× Man steals ambulance and drives away

CHANUTE, Kan. — A man steals an ambulance out of a Walmart parking lot and police chase after him, firing bullets at the suspect.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is looking into what happened in the officer-involved shooting. Police said 38-year-old Trevor Jones of Chanute stole the ambulance in Chanute, the city is about a two hour drive southwest of Kansas City.

Officers responded to calls Saturday afternoon of a man acting strange outside the Walmart.

The KBI said its preliminary investigation found emergency responders did communicate with the man when he bolted into an ambulance, locked the doors, and sped away. An officer fired several times at the ambulance.

A brief chase followed before the ambulance stopped. Police detained Jones. He went to a Wichita hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No one else was hurt in the confrontation.