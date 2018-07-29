× Manhunt underway in New Orleans triple homicide

NEW ORLEANS, La. — A manhunt is underway for two suspects accused of killing three people and injuring seven others in New Orleans, the city’s police chief said.

The suspects, who police say were wearing hoodies, fired a long rifle and a handgun Saturday night into a crowd outside a business three miles from the French Quarter.

Police Chief Michael Harrison said the suspects approached the victims from behind and fired multiple rounds “indiscriminately.”

“This is an extremely tragic incident,” he told reporters.

Two men and a woman died at the scene, and several others were injured. The injured — five men and two women — were taken to several hospitals in the area, police said. One victim was in critical condition Sunday morning.