National Lipstick Day: free MAC lipstick, Sephora mask and other Sunday deals

July 29 is National Lipstick Day and MAC Cosmetics is giving away free lipsticks to celebrate the made-up holiday. (Other beauty brands also have deals, see list below.)

No purchase is required to pick up the freebie, worth $18.50, and available in nine shades, according to a news release. All MAC stores and counters are participating, except for locations closed on Sundays.

The only catch is supplies are limited and the in-store offer is expected to run out fast.

There will be a minimum of 100 giveaways per store. There’s a limit of one per person, according to the release.

Lipstick lovers can choose between nine shades including Tanarama, Aloof, Delish, Florabundi, Moxie, Epic, Dare You, Chintz, and Mixed Media. The colors range from nudes to deep berry, and are a mix between discontinued colors. The high-end product normally retails for $18.50.

Also Sunday, get 30 percent off lipsticks, lip glasses and lip pencils from the MAC Aaliyah collection in-store and online.

National Lipstick Day deals

Anastasia Beverly Hills: Liquid lipstick, matte lipstick, and lip gloss are buy one get one free for the beauty brand’s online sale. Excludes Venus, Estrella, Freya Sunscape, and Luna Lip Gloss. Must be added to cart to receive discount.

bareMinerals: Through Monday, get three full-size Statement matte liquid lipsticks for $15 with any purchase at bareMinerals Boutiques or www.bareminerals.com. For online orders, no promotion code is needed, just add the bundle and another product into your cart. While supplies last.

Bobbi Brown Cosmetics: On Sunday with a $25 online order, get a free lipstick or in-store get a free lipstick with any purchase at participating stores and cosmetic counters. Both offers are while supplies last.

Clinique: Spend $1 or more on the beauty brand’s website Sunday and use code LOVEPOP at checkout to receive a free full-size Clinique Pop Lip Colour + Primer in shade Love Pop. Some Clinique counters may also be offering a freebie with a purchase Sunday.

ColourPop Cosmetics: Liquid lipsticks are 40 percent off for a limited time, “until supplies last,” the company tweeted.

IT Cosmetics: Through 11:59 p.m. ET Sunday, get 15 percent off all lip products plus a free Je Ne Sais Quoi Lip Duo with orders $60 or more at www.itcosmetics.com with code LIPDAY2018.

Kat Von D Beauty: Get a free mini Studded Kiss Crème Lipstick in “Double Dare” Sunday with any online order and promo code LIPSTICKDAY.

NYX Professional Makeup: On Sunday, the first 50 people in line at NYX Professional Makeup stores get a free lipstick. Through Monday, get a free Lippie when you buy two at stores, the cosmetic brand’s app and www.nyxcosmetics.com while supplies last. For online orders, use code YAYLIPPIES. There’s a limit of three online redemptions per customer.

RetailMeNot: The cashback app and browser extension are offering cash back from Elf Cosmetics, HSN, Kohl’s, MAC, Macy’s, Skinstore.com and Tarte.

Sephora: Through Aug. 1, buy a full-size Anastasia lip product and get another free in-store and at www.sephora.com. This deal also is available at Sephora inside J.C. Penney stores.

Stila: Only on Sunday, there’s a buy-one-get-one free deal on the brand’s Stay All Day Liquid Lipsticks.

Target: Save an extra 25 percent on select lip color with Cartwheel in the Target app, according to the Sunday circular posted on Target.com. Lipsticks include select Revlon, Maybelline, CoverGirl and NYX Professional Makeup.

Ulta Beauty: Go to www.ulta.com/national-lipstick-day to find more than 50 lipstick deals for Sunday, many available in-store too, including buy-one-get-one free sales and gifts with purchase.

Winky Lux: With any purchase on www.winkylux.com Sunday, the brand is giving away a free lipstick in the shade Plush. The matte lipstick is a $14 value.

Free masks

Lipstick isn’t the only beauty freebie you can score this weekend.

Sephora has dubbed this weekend “Free Mask Weekend” and is giving away free face masks Friday through Sunday while supplies last.

You’ll have a choice of a free Sephora Collection Rose or Pearl face mask, which are normally $6. This deal is available at participating Sephora U.S., Canada, and Sephora inside J.C. Penney stores.

Ten fun facts on lipstick

Ancient Sumerian men and women are recorded as the first humans to invent and use lipstick, some 5,000 years ago. They crushed gemstone and used it to decorate their faces. Mainly around the lips and eyes.

2. Egyptians like Cleopatra crushed bugs to create a red color for their lips.

3. During the time of Queen Elizabeth I, bright red lips and a stark white face was in vogue. At that time, lipstick makers used a blend of beeswax and red stains from plants. Only upper class women and male actors wore makeup.

4. When British troops liberated the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp on April 15, 1945 — lipstick was ordered for every woman found at the camp to boost morale. Historic records show for many of the women it brought back a sense of individuality.

5. By the 1950s, movie actresses Marilyn Monroe and Elizabeth Taylor helped bring back dark red lips. A 1951 survey revealed two-thirds of teenage girls wore lipstick.

6. In 1952, Queen Elizabeth II created her own shade during her coronation. The shade was customized by the Queen’s favorite brand, Clarin’s. She called it the ‘The Balmoral’. The color matched her coronation robe.

7. In the 1970s, a number of cosmetic companies introduced lipsticks in more unusual colors, such as iridescent light blue (Kanebo), frosted lime green (Conga Lime by Revlon), and silver sparkled navy blue (Metallic Grandma by Biba).

8. Famous celebrities have used lipstick to shake up gender norms, including: Prince, David Bowie, Marilyn Manson, Tim Curry, Boy George, and Johnny Depp.

9. The phrase “lipstick on a pig” is a euphemism for unsuccessfully attempting to make attractive something (or some idea) that is inherently unattractive.

10. Cosmetic quackery is a common theme throughout history. Unregulated products flooded the marketplace in the early 1900s. As a result, countless beauty mavens suffered serious health problems. One of those killer cosmetics was Lash Lure. It was an aniline eyelash dye introduced in the 1930s. It caused 16 cases of blindness and one death. Koremlu, a depilatory cream of the same era, contained rat poison.