New principal named for Smith-Hale Middle School

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Board of Education approved Derek Jordan, Sr., Ed.S. as the new principal of Smith-Hale Middle School for the 2018-19 school year.

The board of education released the following statement:

Jordan comes to HMC-1 from the Center for Alternative Instructional Resources (CAIR) School in Grandview, Missouri, where he served as principal for the last four years.

“Jordan comes to our school district highly recommended,” said HMC-1 Board of Education President Wakisha Briggs. “The board is excited to have a principal at Smith-Hale with his leadership style and background in transforming priority schools.”

Jordan has more than 30 years of experience as an educator. He was principal and vice principal at Success Academy, Southwest High School, and Central High School in the Kansas City Public School District. He is a retired army officer who earned a Bronze Star for Defense Meritorious Service in the Iraq War.

“As a team, we selected someone dedicated to carrying out HMC-1’s mission and vision. Most importantly, Mr. Jordan demonstrates a commitment to building positive relationships with students, parents, and staff that will result in academic progress at an accelerated rate for our middle schoolers,” said HMC-1 Superintendent Yolanda Cargile, Ed.D. “I am confident through our in-depth interview process, we selected an individual with experience in urban education; where he has transformed learning environments in an impactful way that directly benefited children and earned the respect of those he worked with.”

Jordan looks forward to bringing his background as a strong building leader to Smith-Hale. He will focus on building relationships, alignment of curriculum, and quality instruction.

“I am excited for the opportunity to continue educational work in an urban school district. It is my mission to develop a school culture that has the mindset of a team. I will lead by the golden rule with a commitment to safety and support of all staff.” said Jordan.

Jordan will join the HMC-1 leadership team on July 30, 2018.