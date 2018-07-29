Sporting KC remembers fan who ‘lit up the room’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- A young sports fan set to be honored at Saturday night’s Sporting KC game lost his battle with cancers just hours before the match.

16-year-old Jordan Rodriguez was the Sporting KC Victory Project guest of honor for this game

Ther Oak Grove native was diagnosed with cancer in 2015. With treatment he got better, but then in 2018 doctors discovered three tumors in his body.

Since then, his family, friends, and generous donors have been doing all they can to help Jordan accomplish his dreams and experience things on his bucket list.

“He lit up the room so we were just really fortunate to have met him, spent time with him,” Brandi Thomas, Executive Director of The Victory Project.

In April Sporting KC gave Jordan a room makeover transforming his bedroom into a game room.

On Saturday the franchise honored the teen with a customized jersey, flowers and a moment of silence before the match.

“We were planning to honor him tonight, and so we still wanted to do that so we have a jersey with his name on it and so instead of him being here we’ll just honor his memory tonight,” Thomas explained.

Sporting KC launched The Victory Project in 2013 to positively impact children and families who are affected by cancer.