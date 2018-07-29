Surfers with spinal cord injuries hit the waves on Long Island

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. — An inspirational group of surfers hit the waves in Lido Beach on Long Island Friday. Two dozen riders through the Empower Spinal Cord Injury Program at Stony Brook University didn’t let their injuries stop them from hanging ten.

WPIX Video journalist Keith Lopez was there to tell their story.

On Friday, the beach was warm and humid.

The event encouraged people with spinal cord injuries to engage in more activities and know there are ways past what they fear is impossible.

A woman who was paralyzed after a diving accident said the surfing event challenged her to look past her fears.

The event was intended to be therapeutic and allow people to gather with others who have lived through similar experiences.