Children of Higginsville couple who drowned on Duck Boat file wrongful death lawsuit

HIGGINSVILLE, Mo. — Three daughters of a couple who died when a tourist boat sank at Table Rock Lake have filed a lawsuit against the companies involved in its operation and two crew members.

The wrongful death lawsuit was filed Monday in Taney County Circuit Court by Missouri residents Michelle Chaffer, Christina Taylor and Rebekah Wittington, seeking more than $125,000 in damages. Their parents, William and Janice Bright, of Higginsville, Missouri, were on the duck boat that sank July 19 on Table Rock Lake.

Read the entire lawsuit here

The lawsuit names Ride the Ducks International, Ripley Entertainment Inc. and operators Kenneth McKee and Robert Williams as defendants. Williams died in the incident.

It was filed a day after attorneys filed a federal lawsuit for two members of an Indiana family who had nine relatives die. That lawsuit seeks $100 million in damages.

Ripley Entertainment, the owner of Ride the Ducks of Branson, says it remains “deeply saddened” that one of its boats sank in Missouri, killing 17 people.

Ripley spokeswoman Suzanne Smagala said in a statement Monday that the company would not comment further because a National Transportation Safety Board investigation is continuing and no conclusions have been reached.