‘End to an eyesore’: KC residents excited about upcoming demolition of old building

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Pastor Modest Miles from Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church is thrilled about a big change that’s coming just down the street from his church.

”We’re all excited about what Kansas City Area Transportaion Authority is doing and how much they care about what’s happening here,” Miles said Friday.

What’s about to happen at the southeast corner of 27th and Prospect has a lot of people in that area talking.

”My members can’t wait. I can’t wait. I’ve been working with KCATA for months to get this thing torn down. We need it so badly,” Miles said.

You might say the pastor’s prayers have been answered. On Wednesday morning, workers will fire up an excavator that’s currently at the site and tear down a 4,200-square-foot, vacant building neighbors say has been an eyesore for more than two decades.

”For years that building has attracted prostitutes, drug dealers and some homeless folks have also broken through the boarded up door and windows to get in there. I once went inside and saw so many drug needles on the floor. All kinds of illegal activity has occurred there, and I’m so happy that it’s finally going to be torn down," Miles said.

The Kansas City Area Transportation Authority said at 10 a.m. Wednesday there will be a ceremonial demolition of the old building.

“It will be like a celebration for all of us who live here,” neighbor Maxine Murphy said.

Murphy and several of her neighbors plan to attend the demolition.

”I am so happy about it coming down. It should have been torn down years ago,” she said.

”Yes, it’s a good thing. It’s long over due. We need positive seeds and more revitalization to come to the Prospect Corridor," another neighbor said.

The demolition site is adjacent to the Kansas City Police Department’s new $74-million East Patrol Campus that opened during spring 2016. The site is also across the street from Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church’s new apartment complex for seniors, which is set to open in a few months.

”It’s just much-needed change for this neighborhood, and we’re just excited that KCATA is helping us make a difference in the community," Miles said.