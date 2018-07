WESTERLY, R.I. — Fishermen off the coast of Rhode Island caught a big one Sunday: a great white shark.

The 6-foot great white was caught about 3/4 of a mile off of Misquamicut Beach around 12.30 p.m. The video shot by Michael Lorello shows the shark on the fishing boat with the rest of the catch when it suddenly starts moving.

Caution: Video contains offensive language

A second video shows the crew releasing the shark back into the ocean: