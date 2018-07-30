Kansas City family still looking for answers in 2005 double murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It's been more than a decade, but a Kansas City family is still hoping that someone will help solve the murder of Kiki Morton and her boyfriend in 2005.

Kansas City police say Kiki Morton and Marco Summers were found inside of a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds near 116th and Bennington on March 11, 2005. Summers died at the scene, and Morton later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Detectives and family members believe there may be more witnesses out there because the shooting happened in the middle of the day.

There is a reward of up to $10,000 in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. All callers are anonymous.

