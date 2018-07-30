KC mom stabbed to death outside home leaves behind 4 kids, devastated family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The family of a metro woman killed Saturday says the most tragic part is her four young children now have to grow up with out a mom.

Kansas City Police are looking for the person who stabbed Deandrea Vine to death on Saturday. Vine was just 27 years old and a mother of four children.

Officers say the stabbing happened sometime between 2-4 a.m. Saturday near 92nd and Wallace. Vine was last seen talking to a man outside.

Kevin Vine heard on the news Saturday morning that someone stabbed a woman to death. He learned later the woman was his daughter.

"My heart just fell out of my chest," Kevin Vine, the stabbing victim's father said.

Deandrea was her father's only child.

"She told me 'Daddy, I'm a grown woman,'" Vine said. "And I told her, 'No, you'll always be my little girl.'"

His little girl had her own little ones. Her children are 7, 5, 3 years and 22 months old.

Deonna, the oldest, was like her mother's shadow.

"She always stayed close to her mother," said Bernice Jackson, Vine's grandmother. "Every time her mother went in one room, she would be there."

Jackson saw Vine dead in front of the 92nd Street home they shared. She believes the stabbing happened in her van because she said there was blood inside it.

"I've cried every day," Jackson said.

Now Bernice, and Vine's mother Kelly Jackson, will raise these four children without their mother. Their father died last year. Kelly Jackson adopted the three older children in September 2017.

"We were in court over and over again because they were in foster care," Kelly Jackson said. "So we've been fighting for three, four years to get them."

Vine's family said she loved her kids and was always in their lives, even while they were in foster care. Vine had custody of her youngest child, Eric Jr. Her mother will take the steps to adopt him soon.

With their mom gone, the kids are sticking close to their grandmother and great-grandmother. The family said after all they've been through with years of court battles, they have the strength and support to keep fighting for Vine's children and justice for their mother.

"For this to happen to someone who loved their kids, no matter if they were in and out of foster care and whatever it was, it's just tragic," said Ajniee Jackson, Deandrea Vine's cousin. "She loved her kids. She worked for her kids. She would do anything for her kids."

Vine's family is planning a candlelight vigil for her soon. They started a GoFundMe page to pay for her funeral expenses. She was working at Walmart but didn't have life insurance.

Only a couple people have given tips to Kansas City police. They ask anyone with information to come forward and help them solve this crime. You can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.