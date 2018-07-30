KCK teacher behind new campus food pantry gets surprise $400

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Donnelly College in Kansas City, Kan., was missing a valuable resource until one of their faculty members stepped in to start a food pantry for their community.

To celebrate Sister Sharon's creation and success of the Campus Cupboard, Angelica Perez nominated her for FOX4's Pay-It-Forward Award.

"She was an amazing math teacher, and I really loved her as a teacher," Perez told FOX4. "She helped the students struggling to get food meal to meal, and she researched different pantries at different schools. She started the pantry here at Donnelly."

