FOX4 Forecast: Lingering rain tonight

Posted 4:00 pm, July 30, 2018, by , , and , Updated at 06:43PM, July 30, 2018

We will continue with some scattered showers this evening as this weather system heads east. Some clouds will linger into Tuesday along with comfortable temperatures. Enjoy it while it lasts... the heat and humidity build back into the forecast. Details in the updated Long Ranger here.

Check out the latest forecast in the video above!

Temperatures

The Forecast

Long Ranger

