Lee’s Summit & Independence drivers should expect delays when I-470 bridge work begins

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- Rainy weather delayed a major road project over the weekend, but road crews will soon be shutting down lanes in a busy part of the metro causing backups of more than an hour.

This is the end of a project that started last fall - 15 bridges on I-470 from the Three Trails Crossing to I-70 - all being rehabbed.

It's already caused countless headaches for drivers who use this artery to get to home or work. Now, it's about to get a lot worse.

Starting soon, road crews will reduce I-470 to one lane in both directions as they fix the bridges at I-70, 40-Highway and those that span the Little Blue River.

But before crews can begin this project, they must pave lanes for a detour. The weekend rain delayed this part of the project and ultimately pushed that start of the bridge work back.

More than 60,000 cars use I-470 to go through this intersection every day - so MoDOT warns backups could lead to 75 minute delays.

These bridges were built in the 1960s, so they are old - and instead of replacing them, MoDOT is repairing them to give them 15 to 20 more years of life.