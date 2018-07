× Missouri AG’s Office opens criminal investigation into Branson duck boat tragedy

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Attorney General’s Office has opened a criminal investigation into the duck boat tragedy that killed 17 people.

A spokesperson for the office said it is “working with investigators to determine the facts and whether any criminal charges are appropriate.”¬†Further details about the investigation were not available.

On July 19, a Ride the Ducks boat sank in Table Rock Lake after a storm caused the boat to take on too much water. Seventeen of the 31 people on board were killed.

On Sunday, attorneys filed a wrongful death lawsuit for two members of an Indiana family who had nine relatives die. That lawsuit seeks $100 million in damages. On Monday, the daughters of a Higginsville couple that died in the tragic incident also filed a wrongful death lawsuit, seeking $125,000 in damages.