Missouri AG's Office opens criminal investigation into Branson duck boat tragedy

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Attorney General’s Office has opened a criminal investigation into the duck boat tragedy that killed 17 people.

A spokesperson for the office said it is “working with investigators to determine the facts and whether any criminal charges are appropriate.” Further details about the investigation were not available.

On July 19, a Ride the Ducks boat sank in Table Rock Lake after a storm caused the boat to take on too much water. Seventeen of the 31 people on board were killed.

On Sunday, attorneys filed a wrongful death lawsuit for two members of an Indiana family who had nine relatives die. That lawsuit seeks $100 million in damages. On Monday, the daughters of a Higginsville couple that died in the tragic incident also filed a wrongful death lawsuit, seeking $125,000 in damages.