× Missouri Highway Patrol issues endangered missing person advisory

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — The Missouri Highway Patrol says a 28-year-old man from O’Fallon, Mo., is missing in the metro and endangered. Joshua T. Haley was last seen leaving his grandparent’s house on Southeast 5th Street in Lee’s Summit at about 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Haley has schizophrenia and suffers from seizures, he needs medication that he doesn’t have with him.

He’s 5’8″ and weighs about 150 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes, and was wearing a navy blue sweatshirt, blue jeans and black Nike shoes.

Authorities don’t know which direction he went after leaving his grandparent’s home.

If you’ve seen him or know where he is you should immediately dial 911 or call the Lee’s Summit Police Department at (816) 969-7390.