× Police chase ends in 2-vehicle crash near 1-70 and 18th Street in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A man is in custody Monday after a police chase ended in a crash in KCK, officials say.

KCK police said the chase began near 21st and Quindaro when an officer found a vehicle with a stolen tag. KCK police said the driver appeared to be a person with a warrant for another crime.

The man traveled into KCMO, police said, where heavy traffic forced officers to end the chase. KCMO police relocated the suspect vehicle and began a new pursuit. When the vehicle traveled across the state line again, KCK police rejoined the chase.

KCK police said the vehicle lost its front passenger-side tire, and the driver lost control near Interstate 70 and 18th Street, causing a two-vehicle crash. No one was injured.

The suspect was taken into police custody at the scene of the crash but was not who the officer initially thought he was.