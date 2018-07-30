× Red Cross offering Amazon gift card to anyone who donates blood by Aug. 30

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The American Red Cross needs donors, so they’re offering an Amazon gift card to anyone who gives blood by Aug. 30.

The United States is facing an emergency shortage, and all blood types are needed. The Red Cross is hoping a few dollars to spend on Amazon will lure donors.

If you give blood or platelets between July 30 and Aug. 30, the Red Cross will email you a $5 Amazon gift card.

The offer is limited to one gift card per donor. For more details, visit redcrossblood.org/together.