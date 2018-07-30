Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Topeka woman with dementia

TOPEKA, Kan. — Police have issued a statewide Silver Alert for a 77-year-old Topeka woman with dementia, officials say.

The Topeka Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate Ella Mae Henderson. She is described as 5-foot-6 with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Monday driving a silver Cadillac with the Kansas license plate “MSEL.” Police say she might have headed south from Topeka toward Osage County.

Police are asking anyone who sees Henderson or anyone with information to call 785-368-9200.