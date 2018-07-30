× Witness: Driver drifted across I-470 before swerving, hitting guardrail near I-435

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police say one person died Sunday night when the vehicle they were driving hit a guardrail along westbound I-435 and westbound I-470.

The crash happened at 10:26 p.m.

A witness told investigators that a white Ford Bronco was heading west on I-470 when they drifted left as they approached the split for 71-Highway and I-435. The witness said when the driver tried to swerve back over to the right they struck the guardrail separating 71-Highway and I-435.

Kansas City Firefighters responded to the scene and pronounced the driver dead. No one else was in the vehicle.

Police have not yet released the victim’s identity.