10-year-old boy brings gun to Johnson County camp, accidentally discharges in backpack

NEW CENTURY, Kan. — Johnson County Parks & Recreation District police are investigating after a 10-year-old boy brought a gun to camp on Tuesday, and it accidentally discharged in his backpack.

The district says this happened around 11 a.m., at the New Century Fieldhouse, and that nobody was hurt. Captain Ron Weber tells FOX4 that the gun was never removed from the backpack, but when the boy moved it around while trying to get something else inside the backpack, the gun accidentally discharged, sending a bullet into the floor.

Parents were notified immediately and told to pick up their kids according to information released on social media. Nine children attended the camp. FOX4 found that there were soccer and volleyball camps today, but haven’t confirmed which one this happened at.

This is a developing story, we’ll provide more details as we get more information.