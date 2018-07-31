1,000 new jobs planned for 95th & Metcalf as Overland Park firm expands

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- A company has purchased a vacant shopping center that many know as the French Market, with plans to expand and hire 1,000 new workers.

The Shamrock Trading Corporation is helping Overland Park transform the intersection of 95th Street and Metcalf Avenue.

Shamrock Trading plans to hire 1,000 people within the next five years, at an average annual salary of $56,000 per job.

The firm's headquarters already is across the street from the old K-Mart store, where 700 people currently work managing freight for different shippers, providing financing for transport carriers and other small businesses, and developing software and other technology platforms for the trucking industry.

The company says it wants to expand by building office towers on the shopping center site, and help spur further redevelopment along the Metcalf corridor.

"It will probably be a 10 or 15 year project," said Bill Ryan, CEO of Shamrock Trading Corp. "The key is there’s 30 acres here. That’s a lot of space in downtown Overland Park, depending on how our business evolves and develops. It’s here."

The state and city of Overland Park are expected to provide tax incentives for the project, which Gov. Jeff Colyer says is valued at $250-million when completed.

The governor and mayor could not say how much taxpayer money may be involved in the development because plans have yet to be reviewed and negotiations are still underway.

Filling a thousand jobs in an already tight labor market won't be easy. The governor hopes the opportunity will lure more people to move into Kansas.