19-year-old KC man charged in deadly shooting at 51st and Swope Parkway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker filed murder charges Tuesday against a 19-year-old Kansas City man in the deadly shooting of Leonard Joyner III.

Trevyon D. Shepheard faces once count of second-degree murder, and one count of armed criminal action and tampering with physical evidence.

The deadly shooting at 51st and Swope Parkway Sunday afternoon around 3:45 p.m.

Police received calls about the shooting. Responding officers found 57-year-old Leonard Joyner III dead at the scene.

A witness told investigators that she heard a crash then noticed Joyner step out of his vehicle and two people step out of a white SUV behind him. That witness said Joyner tried to hand Shepheard cash to fix the crash damage. According to that witness, an argument escalated and ended with Shepheard shooting Joyner, court documents say.

When questioned about the shooting, Shepheard told investigators that he was trying to tell Joyner that he had enough money to repair the damages, but when Joyner pulled out a gun from under the driver’s seat, he shot him eight times. Shepheard admitted to taking Joyner’s gun after shooting him but said he ditched it once he realized it was fake, court documents say.

Shepheard’s girlfriend, 18-year-old Rafeasia Kirkland, faces one count of tampering with physical evidence.