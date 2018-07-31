Family still coping with heartbreaking loss of father of three killed at Overland Park playground

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- It was an odd workplace for violence - a quiet school playground being prepped for the new school year. But Overland Park police say it was a fight over tools between co-workers that led one to grab a gun, shoot and kill one man, and paralyze another, then carjack an SUV.

Taylor Davis is doing the best she can without her father, Todd Davis . He was the man who died following the shooting. The questions that used to be mundane, like "how are you?" are now the hardest for her to answer.

"There's never gonna be a positive answer to that question," Taylor Davis said. "A father was taken from us for no reason. "You can't ever say you're gonna be okay because that's gonna last with you forever."

Earlier this month, Overland Park police say Todd Davis was working at Sunrise Point Elementary, building a playground, when a co-worker, Anthony Grable, shot him and another man over tools. According to Police, Grable carjacked two people. It was a tragic and unexpected death for the father of three.

"It's hard because it was so unexpected and it never should have happened in the first place," Taylor Davis said. "You never fully can wrap your head around anything that happened."

Taylor says she and her two brothers want people to know that their dad would have done anything for them.

"I always used to ask him, 'what do you want for your birthday? What do you want for Father's Day?' And he would say 'I just want to spend time with you,'" Taylor Davis said. "A lot of parents say that but when he said it he was very genuine."

Tabitha Martin, Davis' ex-wife, is trying to ease the pain their children feel.

"I don't feel like there's a lot I can do," Tabitha Martin said. "But just be there for them."

With their mom and each other by their sides, Taylor and her brothers are remembering the good times with their father.

"He was always proud of anything and everything we did," Taylor Davis said. "He was just that good father that was never going to leave. He was always there for us no matter what."

Grable is due in court on August 9th, and faces eight criminal counts including first-degree murder.