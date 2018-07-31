× FOX4 proudly sponsors annual Treads & Threads gala

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Under the stars and inside the oval at Kansas Speedway, The University of Kansas Health System’s Treads & Threads is an annual black-tie gala benefiting cancer patient care, drawing crowds of thousands of partygoers each September. The event experience includes incredible gourmet cuisine from many of the area’s finest restaurants and dessert specialists, signature cocktails and specialty drinks, an exclusive concert by a headline entertainer, spectacular fireworks and a dance floor that’s packed till midnight!

PARTY WITH A PURPOSE

Behind the fun and glamour, Treads & Threads is a party with a purpose. Since 2002, the gala has raised more than $11.5 million to expand and improve patient care at The University of Kansas Cancer Center. As the region’s only National Cancer Institute-designated cancer center, our consistently high-quality outcomes and patient care have earned us a growing national reputation, including being ranked the 25th best cancer program in the nation, according to U.S. News & World Report.

EVENT INFORMATION

Friday, September 7, 2018

6 p.m. to midnight

6 p.m. Sponsor & Patron Pre-party

7:30 p.m. Main Event

Attire: Treads & Threads is a creative black-tie gala.

Weather: Treads & Threads is held rain or shine. If it does rain, tents and garages provide shelter.

Rides around the track: Take a victory lap around Kansas Speedway track, courtesy of Racetrack Sponsor Aristocrat Motors.

Directions and parking: Kansas Speedway is located near I-70 and I-435 in Kansas City, Kansas.

1.Take I-435 North or South to the State Avenue West Exit #13B.

2.Go west on State Avenue.

3.Turn right on Village West Parkway (toward Cabela’s).

4.Turn left on France Family Drive, which leads under the tunnel.

There is ample parking on-site. Look for Treads & Threads parking signs and traffic coordinators.