Free guacamole offer crashes Chipotle’s app, website

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chipotle’s free guacamole offer on National Avocado Day Tuesday, crashed the company’s website and app just as lunch time rolled around.

The company addressed concerned customers with a tweet just after 11 a.m. that said, “Free guac on National Avocado Day, groundbreaking. Actually, internet-breaking. Getting our servers back up ASAP. ”

There is no word on when the app or website will be up and running again.

Below are screenshots of the app while it was down.

Chipotle has not said whether they will honor the deal at the counter.

