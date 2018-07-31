Friends of 57-year-old killed after minor crash, argument frustrated with senseless violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A 19-year-old is facing charges in the deadly shooting of a 57-year-old after a minor crash, but the victim's family and friends say their hearts are still aching after the senseless violence.

Trevyon Shepheard is behind bars. The 19-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and tampering with evidence in the deadly shooting of 57-year-old Leonard Joyner.

According to court documents, it all started with a minor fender bender collision near the intersection of 51st and Swope Parkway.

Joyner tried to offer Shepheard money after the accident. Court documents indicate Shepheard didn’t think the offer was enough. The two argued briefly, then Shepheard allegedly shot Joyner nine times.

Shepheard was the passenger in a vehicle being driven by 18-year old Rafeasia Kirkland. She, too, faces tampering with physical evidence charges.

Joyner's family and friends say they’re angry and heartbroken

“He was my first boyfriend. He used to catch me lighting bugs and put them in a jar,” Joyner’s girlfriend Janice Shelton said.

Shelton said now memories and photos are all she has left of a friend she’s known for more than 50 years.

“He’s a good old teddy bear,” Shelton said.

On Sunday she was cooking when she got the startling news her friend had been shot.

“All of sudden somebody knocked on the door and they said, 'Junior outside laying down.' I said, 'Junior who?” Shelton said.

“So then I ran out the house, came around there and he was laying down there,” Shelton explained.

She said she later found out from police that it started with an incident in traffic.

“I done lost somebody that means a lot to me. All my life I’ve been with him,” Shelton said.

Joyner’s best friend Gary Hardin shares similar sentiments.

“Why him of all people? The guy never -- always playing around,” Hardin said.

He said he’s known Joyner for more than 50 years and described his friend as a peacemaker with a joyful soul.

“Something like this, I just can’t place it for somebody that didn’t do nothing,” Hardin said.

“As far as the guy that did it, he was a coward,” Hardin added.

And as they prepare to bury their loved one, one message to the person who pulled the trigger: “I just want to say whoever did it, I forgive you and God bless you, and you just don’t know how it feels until it happens to you,” Shelton said.