× How to score free guacamole on National Avocado Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tuesday is National Avocado Day, and to celebrate Chipotle is giving away guacamole for free.

All you have to do is enter the code “AVOCADO” when placing and order online or on the app.

You must purchase a burrito, bowl, salad or tacos to score free guacamole on your dish, on the side or separate as an order of chips and guacamole.

The deal is only valid on Tuesday.

How to order online or on the app:

Log in or create an account on the Chipotle Mobile App or on order.chipotle.com Order an entrée and guac however you want it: Guac on your entrée OR a side of Guac OR a regular order of Chips & Guac. Click “View or Redeem Offers” and select “Add an Offer” Enter the 7-digit offer code AVOCADO and proceed to checkout.

Click or tap here to find a Chipotle near you.