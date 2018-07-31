KC teen charged with murder in deadly shooting of 15-year-old to be tried as an adult

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A teen already facing murder charges in connection with the deadly shooting of a 15-year-old will stand trial as an adult.

Andrew Rodriquez, 17, faces one count of second-degree murder, three counts of armed criminal action, one count of first-degree assault and one count of first-degree robbery in the death of 15-year-old Jesus Reyes. Reyes and another teen were found shot in mid-April at Truman Road and Hardesty Avenue in KCMO. Reyes was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other victim suffered life-threatening injuries.

Kansas City police said they didn’t get a call about the shooting. Officers just happened to be in the area when they found a car in the intersection with two teens shot.

According to the probable cause statement, the teen who survived the shooting told responding officers that he knew Rodriquez from school and had planned to buy a gun from him. The sale was set up using the Facebook messenger app. Once the surviving teen handed Rodriquez the cash for the gun, someone who arrived with Rodriquez handed him the gun that was for sale and Rodriquez shot Reyes and the teen, court documents say.

Prosecutors have request that Rodriquez’s bond be set at $500,000.

