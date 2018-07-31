FOX4 Forecast: Heating up for August!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Skies will clear overnight and our temperatures will drop into the lower 60s. We'll be cool & comfortable to start Wednesday with heat building in for the afternoon. Get ready for the return of Summer... Details on how long this hot stretch lasts in the update here.

Check out the latest forecast in the video above!

Be sure to download our apps and follow us on Facebook.

Click here for the FOX4 Interactive Radar

FOX 4 meteorologists Mike Thompson, Joe Lauria, Karli Ritter and Michelle Bogowith will keep you apprised of any severe and dangerous weather in our area. Look for their reports on your television, on our app, and on our Facebook page.

Sign up to have the forecast emailed to you every month

Click here for the FOX4 Extreme Weather page