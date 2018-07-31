Royals’ catcher Salvador Perez gives an exclusive look at his Kansas City home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Welcome to Salvy’s house!

Royals catcher Salvador Perez recently showed off his Kansas City home in a video with Officialize, an athletes-only media publisher.

In the video, the six-time All-Star introduces fans to a few of his family members and gives an exclusive look at his five bedroom house, including his prized jerseys, trophies and World Series ring.

And don’t forget the three-car garage where Perez keeps his impressive Range Rover, Camaro and Jeep Wrangler.

