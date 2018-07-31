NB I-35 shut down before downtown loop for semi fire

Semi carrying hay catches fire, shuts down NB I-35 at Pennway, before downtown KC loop

Posted 4:55 pm, July 31, 2018, by , Updated at 05:24PM, July 31, 2018

Watch live:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Firefighters are extinguishing a semi-truck fire on Tuesday afternoon, and the fire has all northbound lanes of I-35 closed before the exit for Southwest Boulevard and West Pennway.

FOX4 is working to learn about how the fire started and whether anyone is hurt. In addition to the first fire, there are also cars on fire at Crossroads Westside Apartments after flames dropped onto them.

Traffic is currently backed up for miles, past 7th Street Trafficway and backing up further.  Southbound lanes are slow, but still open.

Stick with FOX4 for the latest details about this developing story.

 