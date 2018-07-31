× Two cases of West Nile virus reported in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — Two cases of West Nile virus have been reported in Johnson County, Kansas health officials say.

They’re the first cases of West Nile this year in Kansas. The virus is typically spread to humans through mosquito bites. It can’t be spread from person to person.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said the north central, south central, northwest and southwest regions of the state are under a high-risk warning for the virus. The northeast and southeast regions are at a moderate risk.

As of July 24, 39 cases have been reported across the U.S.

About 1 in 5 people who are infected will develop a fever and other symptoms like headache, muscle pain and rash about 2-14 days after being bit my a mosquito. The Kansas health department said about 1 in 150 people infected develop a more serious version of the disease.

If you spend time outdoors, health officials urge you to use insect repellent, especially at duck and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.