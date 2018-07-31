Wyandotte County sheriff, KCK police chief ask Kansas AG to halt ‘Conviction Integrity Unit’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Wyandotte County's district attorney is one step closer to creating a "Conviction Integrity Unit."

DA Mark Dupree said he's already reviewed 200 cases and found at least 19 that warrant a closer look.

But some top law enforcement leaders are trying to hold up the process. They want the Kansas attorney general to set clear guidelines before the DA intervenes in potentially freeing convicted criminals.

Lamont McIntyre's case sent shock waves through the Kansas City justice system in 2017. He was released after spending 23 years in prison for a double murder he didn't commit.

“Now, the community's eyes are open to the reality that mistakes may occur,” Dupree said.

He said he spent months reviewing that case and wants to make sure there aren't other innocent people in jail. He told county commissioners this month the answer is to create a new "Conviction Integrity Unit” at a cost of $300,000.

“A Conviction Integrity Unit will allow me to do what took me seven months in the McIntyre case to hopefully do in two-three months,” Dupree said.

He said his personal review of 200 Wyandotte County cases found at least 19 that deserve a second look.

“I believe it's our duty, as the chief law enforcement officer of this county, to make sure we pursue justice,” Dupree said.

But just as the Unified Government commission met to decide on funding for the program, four top law enforcement officials sent a letter to every commissioner and the state attorney general.

KCK Police Chief Terry Zeigler said it's about making sure the district attorney isn't trying to go around an already established process that convicted criminals can use to appeal their cases.

“You've got to apply, have to declare you’re actually innocent, new information that wasn't presented or available at trial or hearing. So there’s things in place, process in place for those, but that’s not what was said by the district attorney. He said he reviewed 200 cases, and he had selected 19. That seems to deviate from what the norm is,” Zeigler said.

That's why Zeigler, the Wyandotte County sheriff and two Fraternal Order of Police lodges are asking the Kansas attorney general to weigh in.

“I just want the AG to come back and say, ‘OK, yes, it`s a good idea, and it`s acceptable, but here are the guidelines you`re going to operate under.’ Not just, ‘Oh yeah, go do it.’ We want to know the process. We want to know there's a check and balance,” Zeigler said.

"I think, while we agree we need to fund this, I think we also need to pay good attention to what our police chief and sheriff bring forward as concerns as we develop this unit," Wyandotte Unified Government Commissioner Melissa Bynum said.

The Unified Government has tentatively agreed to fund the new Conviction Integrity Unit, providing money for start-up costs this year and more than $150,000 to fund new staff positions in 2019. The budget goes to a final vote Thursday.

In neighboring Jackson County, Mo., the prosecutor's office already has a "Conviction Review Unit." Individuals have to apply to have their cases reviewed and must show there is new and credible evidence of their innocence.

Dupree issued a letter late Tuesday, responding to concerns from the police chief and sheriff. In part, saying "The formalization and funding of the Conviction Integrity Unit would serve to ensure a routine process is used when reviewing these cases."

Dupree also insists the 19 cases identified for potential review by the CIU were not chosen at random. They are a result of written requests made to his office, selected from an initial pool of over 200 requests.