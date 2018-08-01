1 man killed, 1 person seriously injured in shooting in south Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A shooting in south Kansas City has left one man dead and another person seriously injured Wednesday night, police say.

Kansas City police said the shooting happened near a home on Bridge Manor Drive.

One man was confirmed dead at the scene. Another person showed up at a nearby hospital with serious injuries. A third person was grazed by a bullet, according to police.

Details about what led up to the shooting were not immediately available. FOX4 will update this story as more information is confirmed.