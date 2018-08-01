2 Miami County deputies overcome by ‘hazardous material’ during drug arrest

SPRING HILL, Kan. — What began as a welfare check on a driver in Miami County ended up sending two sheriff’s deputies to the hospital Wednesday afternoon.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office said the two deputies took a suspect into custody for drug violations near Old Kansas City Road and 231st Street in Spring Hill, Kansas.

During that process, the deputies became “overcome by some type of hazardous material, believed to be from the narcotics, the drugs within the car,” the agency said in a video posted to Facebook.

The two deputies were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Information on their conditions was not immediately available.

Old Kansas City Road is closed just south of 231st Street as officials continue to investigate.