Belton police investigating two shootings that left homes with multiple bullet holes

BELTON, Mo. -- Belton police are investigating two shootings that occurred Tuesday night.

The first happened about 9:30 p.m. near Stacey Drive and Westover Road, police said. That's where police found a car and a home with multiple bullet holes. Police say no one inside the home was injured. Through questioning officers learned a white sedan was seen leaving the area shortly after the shooting.

Then about 11:30 p.m., police were dispatched to a home about a mile a way near Carnegie and North Scott Avenue. There police found a second home with multiple bullet holes. No one at that home was injured either, police said. They too saw a white sedan leaving the area not long after the shooting.

About an hour later at 12:40 a.m. Wednesday, police noticed a white Lexus with temporary tags near 58-Highway and Y-Highway. When officers tried to pull the driver over, they drove off. Police chased the vehicle onto I-49 into Grandview, but lost sight of it and ended the chase.

Police have not released any further suspect description.

If you have any information that can help police in their investigation call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.