ST. JOSEPH, Mo. -- One week and one day before the Kansas City Chiefs open their preseason against the Houston Texans, Head Coach Andy Reid had his team go through a full pad practice Wednesday.

And it was a practice that was in no way the best day for Patrick Mahomes. The young quarterback threw three interceptions Wednesday.

